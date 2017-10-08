Weiler’s undying mission to keep Utah youths “pure” may very well be well-intentioned, but it seems disingenuous because it is supported by little to no definitive research. If the goal is truly to stop teenage girls from reading sex and relationship-oriented publications like Cosmopolitan, our politicians would bring a comprehensive sex education bill to the table. Abstinence-focused education has proven to be not only ineffective, but actively detrimental. Utah’s rising rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among teenagers is substantial proof that primary sex education needs to be vastly improved.