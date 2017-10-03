When you’re 75, people treat you with deference and call you “sir” and ask if they can carry your bags, all the courtesies that might be extended to a Cabinet undersecretary or a retired newscaster. This is all very comfortable, but I miss the voice of reproof that I heard in my youth. The TSA lady spoke in the voice of my father when he said, “How could you keep driving the car when you could look at the oil gauge and see it was on empty?” The gym teacher who yelled at me to quit shilly-shallying and do those chin-ups. Nobody yells at me anymore. My wife has opportunities to but she is in a longtime loving relationship with me and never raises her voice. Only the TSA lady is left.