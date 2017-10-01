We have made great strides here in Utah, but in truth we have only scratched the surface of what can and must be done to leave a healthy climate for our children. The first step is to acknowledge the risks and talk about it. Utah’s pragmatism and innovation can lead the country and we can foster a common-sense dialogue that leads to lasting solutions that improve our air quality, our quality of life and our economy, while creating a healthier climate. While there is no silver bullet to address climate change, we can come together to find solutions that will work for Utah and beyond.