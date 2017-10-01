We’ve been stuck in place with our tax system since 1986 while the rest of the world has adapted to an ever-changing global market. The result is that the U.S. has one of the world’s highest corporate tax rates - 39 percent (combined state and federal). Our global competitors operate under a system that taxes them, on average, at 22.5 percent, a rate that has been on the steady decline since a 2003 high of 30 percent. This tax burden-imbalance skews the competitive playing field, and not to America’s advantage. It means that the hard-earned, once-proud label “Made in America” may still indicate higher quality, but it sure costs more to produce. And fundamental economics says it does not encourage more production.