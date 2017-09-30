Further, the final Graham-Cassidy Senate bill on health reform has failed. Therefore, we as a nation will continue under the ACA/Obamacare for the foreseeable future. Moreover, Utah has the ongoing option to expand Medicaid. Currently, Utah pays $600 million-plus in Utah taxes annually to fund the ACA, without getting the big benefits we could have had under a Medicaid expansion. Had we expanded Medicaid previously, we would have received an additional $1.5 billion dollars already for the medical care of the poor, homeless and mentally ill Utah citizens. As a result, we have lost lives, jobs and have the growing problem of the poor and homeless. We need to reconsider our policy on this vital issue.