Instead of waiting for our institutions of higher learning to violate the First Amendment and subsequently be taken to court for it, the law should reflect each student’s existing right to speech. Utah House Bill 54 banned free speech zones, but the law should go further to ban any restrictive speech codes at public colleges. Currently, there are no state laws protecting different forms of speech within the classroom, such as “loud” or “argumentative” speech, as UVU has defined. To safeguard students and their right to freely express themselves on all areas of campus without the threat of a punishment, clarity is needed.