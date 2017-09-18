The left cannot be lumped together either. Are “Democrats” on board with the single-payer plan Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rolled out? Hardly. He got more support than when he first rolled it out (none) but less than 20 Democrats in the Senate signed on. Well, we can say “progressives” signed on, right? Not so fast. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, one of the most progressive members of the Senate did not sign on. Meanwhile, some centrist Democrats such as Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., did line up behind Sanders. To make matters more complicated, a good number of “progressives” backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, while many seethed and sat on their hands.