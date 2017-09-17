Data from 2014 shows that immigrants in the Salt Lake County contributed $8 billion to the metro area’s economy and held $2.3 billion in spending power. They have been and will be tremendous contributors to our economy and to our communities. They open small businesses, create jobs, work for companies that require their skills and expertise, buy cars and homes, send their children to college and bring vibrancy to our neighborhoods and cities through new festivals, cultural events and customs. As new Americans, they take the right to vote very seriously and become civically active at all levels of government.