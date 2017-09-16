And what about that 9-10 cents? Where does that number come from as a credit that solar customers receive? The answer is found on RMP‘s website in their explanation of their rates “that encourage energy efficiency - During Utah’s warm summer months, your electric bill will work this way: The energy charge for usage up to 400 kilowatt-hours per month will be about 8.8 cents per kwh. The next additional kwh (sic) are about 11.5 cents per kwh, and any additional kwh over 1,000 is about 14.5 cents per kwh.”