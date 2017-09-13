Scott Winship and his team at Utah Sen. Mike Lee’s Social Capital Project have been compiling data on opioid-related deaths and economic and social indicators at the county level, with plans to publish a paper on the correlations this fall. In the meantime, they’ve published an assortment of animated maps of overdose rates, and it’s striking how different things look from state to state. In New York, it’s the New York City exurbs that have been hardest hit; in California, it’s rural mountain counties far from any big city; in Ohio, it’s everywhere. These seem to be patterns that can be better explained by peer effects and the shape of drug-distribution networks than by underlying economic conditions. That is to say, this may be at least as much a supply-side phenomenon as a demand-side one.