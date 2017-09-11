No matter what repercussions there are for a perpetrator of workplace violence (including when that perpetrator is a police officer acting outside the law), those repercussions can never rewind time and prevent an assault from happening. To that end, while we address systemic societal problems that contribute to increased violence, and while we discuss as a nation what it means when police officers act as perpetrators of violence, an immediate, on-the-ground concern for nurses is: What practical steps should our hospital employers take to protect us from harm, right now, today—period?