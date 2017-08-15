Among common dog whistles allegedly used by Republicans are: “states’ rights,” apparently designed to oppose federal civil rights initiatives; “law and order,” a secret signal to crack down on low-income or minority neighborhoods; and “family values,” a phrase determined by the left to be an attack on gays and lesbians. I won’t, for instance, deny that the concept of states’ rights has been a rationale used in the past by people with ill intent, but the concept can be a legitimate one, too, for issues such as education. There are so many dog whistles that a whole book was written about the practice by University of California at Berkeley law professor Ian Haney López, apparently to help the left decipher secret messages without the decoder rings distributed to the right.