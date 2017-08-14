At the very least, coding classes should be offered at all U.S. public high schools -- and those classes should meet standards developed by states, in coordination with experts from industry and academia. States should also treat computer science as a graduation credit that can substitute for upper-level math and science courses, and allow students to take coding classes at nearby schools or online. A bipartisan group of governors has committed to versions of those goals, though only four states have passed legislation requiring schools to comply.