DISTRICT 1

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,616/7,899 • 20.5%

Total Votes • 1,327

James Rogers • 1,327 • N/A
DISTRICT 3

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5,719/14,191 • 40.3%

Total Votes • 5,714

Phil Carroll • 2,550 • 4,463

Chris Wharton • 3,164 • 55.37%
DISTRICT 5

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,641/12,688 • 28.7%

Total Votes • 3,637

George Chapman • 593 • 16.3%

Erin Mendenhall • 3,044 • 83.7%
DISTRICT 7

Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4,805/14,097 • 34.1%

Total Votes • 4,804

Abe Smith • 1,779 • 37.03%

Amy Fowler • 3,025 • 62.97%
