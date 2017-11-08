DISTRICT 1
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 1,616/7,899 • 20.5%
Total Votes • 1,327
James Rogers • 1,327 • N/A
DISTRICT 3
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 5,719/14,191 • 40.3%
Total Votes • 5,714
Phil Carroll • 2,550 • 4,463
Chris Wharton • 3,164 • 55.37%
DISTRICT 5
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 3,641/12,688 • 28.7%
Total Votes • 3,637
George Chapman • 593 • 16.3%
Erin Mendenhall • 3,044 • 83.7%
DISTRICT 7
Ballots Counted/Registered Voters • 4,805/14,097 • 34.1%
Total Votes • 4,804
Abe Smith • 1,779 • 37.03%
Amy Fowler • 3,025 • 62.97%