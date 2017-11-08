By Monday night — less than a week after winning election to become Utah’s newest congressman — John Curtis will be in Washington getting sworn in and casting his first vote.
It’s a tad overwhelming, he said with a laugh Wednesday, and “a little surreal.”
With a Republican-led Congress eager to pass major reforms, the freshman GOP legislator could offer one more vote toward a tax plan or a health-care proposal. Getting him on board quickly is purely tactical, said David Magleby, a political science professor at Brigham Young University.
“He enters at a time when every vote is going to count,” Magleby added. “He’s going to have to make some really early, strategic decisions about where he wants to be in the Republican conference and in Congress as a whole.”
The state has gone without one representative for more than four months after Jason Chaffetz unexpectedly stepped down from office in June and joined Fox News as a contributor. Curtis will serve the final year of that term.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.