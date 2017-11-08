1 of 8 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis socializes before speaking to audience at University ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis talks with moderator Natalie Gochnour, left, at Unive... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis socializes before speaking to audience at University ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis talks with moderator Natalie Gochnour, left, at Unive... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis talks with moderator Natalie Gochnour, left, at Unive... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis talks with moderator Natalie Gochnour, left, at Unive... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis socializes before speaking to audience at University ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Congressman elect John Curtis socializes before speaking to audience at University ...