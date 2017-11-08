1 of 25 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District awaits elect... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District awaits elect... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District awaits elect... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Buttons greet supporters as John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congres... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Provo mayoral candidate Sherrie Hall Everett speaks on the phone during elect... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) State author John Dougall and Provo mayoral candidate Sherrie Hall Everett se... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley, greets John Curtis, Republican candidate for... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Supporters of John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional Distric... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) State auditor John Dougall, Provo mayoral candidate Sherrie Hall Everett and ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sue Curtis watches her husband John Curtis give his acceptance speech as Repu... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Curtis, Republican candidate for 3rd Congressional District celebrates h...