Rep. Mia Love called the Obama-era program that protected certain young immigrants from deportation a “Band-Aid” on Tuesday night as she urged Congress to develop a more permanent solution that includes a relatively short path to citizenship.
“They are, by all accounts, Americans,” the Utah Republican said during an online town hall.
Her comments come more than a month after President Donald Trump announced his intentions to dissolve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They also reflect the findings of a new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, which showed a strong majority of Utahns opposed to deporting DACA recipients, undocumented immigrants who were brought here when they were children.
Nearly three-fourths of respondents in the Dan Jones & Associates survey indicated they support allowing these immigrants to stay in the country. Some 21 percent said those individuals should be ousted, while 7 percent were undecided.
The poll, conducted from Oct. 10 to 13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.98 percentage points, also suggests that individuals who identify as “very liberal” tend to be among the strongest advocate for these immigrants with 97 percent in favor of allowing them to stay.
Still, there was majority backing across political ideologies, with 53 percent of people who considered themselves “very conservative” and 82 percent of moderates in support of letting DACA recipients continue to live in the United States. As did majorities in every demographic group: men and women, and people of all ages, faiths and levels of educational attainment.