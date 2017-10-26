</div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> “I don’t even know where people would be deported to because they don’t have families there anymore,” said Love, who is the child of immigrants. Her parents fled Haiti to escape potential political persecution and settled in America. She also said the government needs to “create conditions to absorb all these people.”</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> “I did not come to this country demanding,” Ivester said. “I came to this country to learn and work to earn my right.“<br></p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Marta Nielsen said her views are generally liberal, and she’s disappointed with the Trump administration’s actions toward immigrants that are “giving validation to ideas in America that scare me, to be frank, ideas that immigrants are bad and people who are different are bad.”</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> The Mormon and Christian value of “loving your neighbor” guides her take on the issue. She believes DACA beneficiaries should be given the opportunity to chase the “American dream.”</p> </div> </div> <div class="sltrib-promo d-flex justify-content-center" id="sltrib-promo-3008929" data-refresh-rate="60000"> <script>sltrib_global.ads.slots["sltrib-promo-3008929"]={"adUnitPath":"/89799359/new_sltrib.com/News_Section","sizeMapping":{"small":{"width":300,"height":250},"medium":{"width":728,"height":90},"large":{"width":970,"height":250}},"targetValues":["mob_cube4","leaderboard4","bb4"],"isResizeable":true};</script> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> “The moral code of our society calls for greater compassion than we‘re currently showing,” Nielsen said.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Another respondent, Rand Hollist, said his beliefs also generally align with the views expressed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He said he’s seen the faith’s leaders intervene when proposed state legislation appears too “strict” on immigration.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> ”I don’t like things that break up families,” said Hollist, who described himself as “very moderate” in his political views. </p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> In the poll, 69 percent of self-described “very active” members of the LDS Church supported letting DACA recipients stay.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Critics, though, say the DACA program was an overstep of former President Barack Obama’s executive authority. That includes all members of Utah’s congressional delegation who believe that Congress should be the one to act.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Lawmakers have offered a number of proposals similar to DACA meant to create an alternative to the program, which expires in March.<br></p> </div> </div> <div class="sltrib-promo d-flex justify-content-center" id="sltrib-promo-4648604" data-refresh-rate="0"> <script>sltrib_global.ads.slots["sltrib-promo-4648604"]={"adUnitPath":"/89799359/new_sltrib.com/News_Section","sizeMapping":{"small":{"width":300,"height":250},"medium":{"width":728,"height":90},"large":{"width":970,"height":250}},"targetValues":["mob_cube4","leaderboard4","bb4"],"isResizeable":true};</script> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Love said the Dream Act, a longstanding bill, provides for too long of a path to citizenship for younger immigrants. She instead backs the RAC Act, which allows these immigrants five years to fulfill necessary work, military or schooling requirements before receiving a green card, the first step toward citizenship.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> <a href="http://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2017/09/01/sen-orrin-hatch-urges-trump-not-to-eliminate-daca-program-for-young-immigrants/">Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch was an original sponsor of the Dream Act in 2001</a>, which did not pass but would have allowed undocumented students to pursue an education. He last month joined onto a Republican-led effort, known as the SUCCEED Act, that proposes rigorous vetting requirements for young immigrants to “earn the right to citizenship” over a 15-year period.</p> </div> </div> <div class="row paragraph-row"> <div class="col-md-8 col-md-offset-2 col-sm-12 col-xs-12 col-print-12"> <p class="element element-paragraph text-align-override-left"> Meanwhile, Rep. mnoble@sltrib.com
ctanner@sltrib.com 10.2306312,1.92900669 10.2306312,4.30820894 C10.2306312,4.64586843 10.2688781,4.9747096 10.3423982,5.29016948 C6.76175165,5.11031684 3.58705524,3.39520559 1.46219989,0.788470271 C1.09126664,1.42492712 0.878806744,2.16494793 0.878806744,2.95459739 C0.878806744,4.44919947 1.63923272,5.76799918 2.795355,6.54062724 C2.08901812,6.51822257 1.42472205,6.32432215 0.843943633,6.00168456 C0.843533479,6.01973135 0.843533479,6.03777814 0.843533479,6.05597873 C0.843533479,8.1434075 2.32875328,9.88456355 4.29959571,10.2805162 C3.93809601,10.3787994 3.55742159,10.4317093 3.16449383,10.4317093 C2.88692194,10.4317093 2.61693791,10.4046391 2.35377269,10.3541902 C2.90209765,12.0659176 4.49329105,13.3116074 6.37861632,13.3462141 C4.90400926,14.5019775 3.04631813,15.190729 1.02779527,15.190729 C0.679933203,15.190729 0.337044253,15.1703239 0,15.1302313 C1.90660202,16.3529011 4.17121743,17.0660568 6.60430369,17.0660568 C14.5290477,17.0660568 18.8624811,10.5011792 18.8624811,4.80767428 C18.8624811,4.6210541 18.8582771,4.43520295 18.850074,4.25032593 C19.6920181,3.64293876 20.4224003,2.88410213 21,2.02011221 C20.2273207,2.36279608 19.3970147,2.59448196 18.5254369,2.69866114 Z" fill="#000000"></path> </svg> <span>Follow @mnoblenews</span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="author d-flex"> <img src="http://www.sltrib.com/resizer/dSSnVIb1urayw4M6QCWAcE7EyYc=/70x70/smart/filters:quality(86)/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/sltrib/6b3a90b3-9946-430a-b24c-36ccf4c9eb04.jpg"/> <div class="info"> <div class="author-text clearfix"> <p class="excerpt trib-semi"> <a href="mailto:ctanner@sltrib.com">ctanner@sltrib.com</a> </p> </div> <a class="twitter-handle helv-roman" href="https://twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner"> <svg class="icon-twitter" width="18px" height="16px" viewBox="0 0 21 18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <title>twitter</title> <path d="M18.5254369,2.69866114 C19.4150614,2.16530681 20.0981733,1.32120937 20.4197855,0.315049731 C19.587275,0.808670368 18.6651969,1.16740153 17.6839029,1.36043037 C16.8980474,0.523100473 15.7783263,0 14.5390452,0 C12.159843,0 10.2306312,1.92900669 10.2306312,4.30820894 C10.2306312,4.64586843 10.2688781,4.9747096 10.3423982,5.29016948 C6.76175165,5.11031684 3.58705524,3.39520559 1.46219989,0.788470271 C1.09126664,1.42492712 0.878806744,2.16494793 0.878806744,2.95459739 C0.878806744,4.44919947 1.63923272,5.76799918 2.795355,6.54062724 C2.08901812,6.51822257 1.42472205,6.32432215 0.843943633,6.00168456 C0.843533479,6.01973135 0.843533479,6.03777814 0.843533479,6.05597873 C0.843533479,8.1434075 2.32875328,9.88456355 4.29959571,10.2805162 C3.93809601,10.3787994 3.55742159,10.4317093 3.16449383,10.4317093 C2.88692194,10.4317093 2.61693791,10.4046391 2.35377269,10.3541902 C2.90209765,12.0659176 4.49329105,13.3116074 6.37861632,13.3462141 C4.90400926,14.5019775 3.04631813,15.190729 1.02779527,15.190729 C0.679933203,15.190729 0.337044253,15.1703239 0,15.1302313 C1.90660202,16.3529011 4.17121743,17.0660568 6.60430369,17.0660568 C14.5290477,17.0660568 