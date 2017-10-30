1 of 8 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Workman, Tifie Humanitarian, Inc, speaks at a press conference at the Emerge... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jorge and Carilu Alvarado speak at a press conference at the Emergency Operations C... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Governor Gary Herbert, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speak at a press conference at the ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jorge and Carilu Alvarado speak at a press conference at the Emergency Operations C... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Workman, Tifie Humanitarian, Inc, speaks at a press conference at the Emerge... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers with Light Up Puerto Rico stand with Governor Gary Herbert, and Lt. Gov.... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Governor Gary Herbert, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox speak at a press conference at the ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers with Light Up Puerto Rico stand with Governor Gary Herbert, and Lt. Gov....