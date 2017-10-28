1 of 10 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth at right to have their coordinat... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rules for using safe space courtyard posted on the north side of the Road Home shel... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth at right to have their coordinat... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth at right to have their coordinat... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth atleft to have their coordinated... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) View of chain link fence that creates a "safe zone" on the north side of the Road H... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth at left to have their coordinate... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth to have their coordinated servi... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Homeless woman shows her coordinated services card. Starting Friday Oct. 27 offici... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Starting Friday Oct. 27 homeless check in at booth at right to have their coordinat...