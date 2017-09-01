Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch called President Donald Trump on Thursday and urged him not to dissolve an Obama-era program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
“Like the president, I’ve long advocated for tougher enforcement of our existing immigration laws,” the Republican senator said in a statement. “But we also need a workable, permanent solution for individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”
Trump is expected to announce his plans for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, sometime Friday, though it’s unclear what his decision could entail for the program.
Hatch suggests rescinding it “would further complicate a system in serious need of a permanent, legislative solution.” House Speaker Paul Ryan and several Democratic lawmakers also pushed for an extension of the program.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.