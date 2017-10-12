Trump says he may pull back relief workers from Puerto Rico. House committee advances bill to limit Antiquities Act. Boy Scouts to accept girls into its programs.
Happy Thursday. President Donald Trump said this morning that he may pull back federal relief workers from Puerto Rico, effectively threatening to abandon the U.S. territory amid a staggering humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He tweeted that the island was already in fiscal crisis before the hurricane and relief workers can’t stay there “forever.” [WaPost]
-> The attorney general’s office continues to keep its 3rd District election legal opinion under wraps. [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @andylassner: “Not totally sure how rap battles work, but I believe Eminem is now the President of the United States of America.”
-> From @jacko2323: “Amendment XXVIII: When the President has been called out by a famous rapper, the Congress shall convene a rap battle...”
-> From @MikeLMower: “My sweet mother can now get the Eagle Scout Award she earned but never received.”
Happy Birthday: To Parker Lester.
In other news: Salt Lake City bid $4 million to buy back a property on State Street. [Trib]
-> Detective Jeff Payne and Lt. James Tracy, both involved in the controversial arrest of a Utah nurse, have decided to appeal their demotions. [Trib]
-> A jury convicted a Midvale man of shooting and killing Jose Fernandez during a fight last year. [Trib]
-> An Orem man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting to running a Ponzi scheme. [Trib]
-> Next year, many Utahns who buy health care coverage through Obamacare will see premiums increase. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley pays respects to Patrick Harmon. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke weighs the pros and cons of Ben McAdams’ potential run against Republican Rep. Mia Love. [Trib]
-> Michelle Quist explains why women need to be in leadership roles. [Trib]
Nationally: President Donald Trump voiced his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement and said it is “possible” the United States could drop out. [NYTimes]
-> Trump’s promise to not cut taxes for the wealthy is “basically impossible,” according to one expert. [Politico]
-> An air quality analyst estimated the smoke from California fires is equivalent to a year’s traffic. [USAToday]
-> Trump called news coverage “frankly disgusting” and expressed interest in challenging networks‘ licenses. [WaPost]
