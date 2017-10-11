After Wednesday’s announcement that girls would be allowed to participate in the Boy Scouts of America, a representative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would not comment on the faith’s longstanding but diminishing relationship with Scouting.
Declining an interview request, LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins instead emailed a statement that focused on existing programs for Mormon girls.
"The Activity Days and Personal Progress programs of the church have long been in place to meet the needs of girls and young women in these age groups, and no change will be made in church programs,” Hawkins said. ”We recognize that the desire of the BSA is to expand their programs to serve more young people in the United States. The church, too, continues to look at ways to serve the needs of our youth worldwide."
When asked to elaborate, including whether girls would be allowed to participate in LDS Church-sponsored Cub Scout packs and whether the church’s Young Men program would continue to include Scouting, Hawkins again declined.
“At this point,” he said. “The statement is all we have to offer.”
The Utah-based faith has long been one of the primary sponsors of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), with Mormon boys encouraged to join Scouting groups hosted by LDS congregations.
But in recent years, LDS leaders have promoted and developed internal programs, like the Mormon doctrine-aligned Duty to God, while stepping away from the BSA’s Venturing and Varsity programs for teenage boys older than 14.
The church has also expressed concerns with the loosening of membership restrictions for the BSA, particularly the 2015 decision to allow gay men to serve as Scouting leaders. Gay men are allowed to serve in some Mormon leadership roles, including working with a congregation’s Scouting troop, if they do not act on their same-sex attractions and observe a celibate lifestyle in accordance with LDS Church’s teachings on morality.
The BSA has no corresponding ban on gay leaders who are sexually active or in same-gender relationships. But the group did allow the church to operate its Scouting programs under the faith’s standards.
The move to allow girls into the Boy Scouts, including the ability to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, was praised by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who tweeted that the announcement was “Great news!” followed by a picture of a flexing bicep and the hashtag “DayoftheGirl.”
