Democrat and first-time candidate Kathie Allen will spend a day driving across Utah’s 3rd Congressional District next week as she runs for former Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s seat.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know all aspects of this district in the campaign over the last several months, and I’m looking forward to one more meander through the gerrymander before the election,” she said in a statement about the trip.
The so-called “Corner-to-Corner Tour” takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21. There will be a combination of in-person visits and Facebook Live broadcasts stretching from Holladay to southern Utah’s Bluff with Heber in the middle.
Allen, who won the Democratic nomination, faces Republican Provo Mayor John Curtis and the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett, as well as a handful of independent and third-party candidates in the Nov. 7 special election (spurred by Chaffetz stepping down early in June).
She has polled second in the reliably red district, coming in about 38 percentage points behind Curtis. The tour looks to build momentum by getting out the vote.
“There is no corner of this district that is so far away that it is unimportant or that we don’t want to represent,” said her spokesman, Daniel Friend.
Here are the times and locations of the planned public stops during her 3rd District trip:
‘CORNER-TO-CORNER TOUR’
Saturday, Oct. 21
8:15 a.m.
• Facebook Live from Four Corners
9:40 a.m.
• Duke‘s, 701 W. Main, Bluff
12 p.m.
• Eklecticafe, 352 N. Main, Moab
2:45 p.m.
• Happiness Within, 153 S. Main, Helper
5 p.m.
• Cocoa & Coffee Company, 180 N. University Ave. (Room 120), Provo
6:15 p.m.
• Heber Public Safety Building (Community Room), 301 S. Main, Heber
7:45 p.m.
• Facebook Live from Highland Drive and 3900 South
8 p.m.
• Campaign headquarters, 2040 E. Murray Holladay Rd. (Room 214), Holladay