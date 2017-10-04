Provo Mayor John Curtis, the Republican seeking Utah’s vacant congressional seat, bagged a big endorsement Wednesday from Mitt Romney, who praised the candidate’s “can-do attitude.”
“Throughout his career as a businessman and a mayor, John has solved tough problems,” said Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee. “That’s what Washington, D.C., needs now more than ever. John’s can-do attitude will serve Utah well. I am proud to endorse John Curtis, a leader who will get things done for Utah.”
Curtis, the conservative — and automatic frontrunner — in the race to replace former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who stepped down in June, has consistently and expectedly polled first in the race, where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats nearly six to one in the reliably red 3rd Congressional District.
The mayor said he was “honored” to have Romney’s support.
“It’s time to bring Utah results and values to D.C. and end the dysfunction there,” he noted.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story throughout the day.