(Courtesy of Salt Lake City International Airport) An aerial view of the planned rebuild at Salt Lake City International Airport. The current airport light-rail stop can be seen at the southern tip of the existing airport (the white crescent-shaped buildings), and a new proposal would simply have the train turn left (west) and stop 150 feet short of the new terminal, on the building's east side. The width of the train line would push a neighboring loading road about 25 feet farther north, leading to a tighter entry and exit for planes at gates northeast of the new terminal building. In light gray, this map shows the light-rail proposal favored until recently by city and transit planners: an elevated track that veers west across airport access roads to the southeast of the parking area and then again westward into the "Gateway Center," represented here as a large blue rectangle north of the parking garage. Passengers would be able to check in and check their bags at the center before walking across a skybridge into the terminal.