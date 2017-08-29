Steve Griffin / The Salt Lake Tribune Salt Lake City's administration reported to the Council on Tuesday that reopening Wingpointe Golf Course isn't viable unless the Federal Aviation Administration reconsiders a 2012 decision that the land must be leased at fair-market value. Last year, the City Council approved more than $60,000 for maintenance of the course in case it could be reopened Ñ keeping the tees, greens and fairways "alive" but not "playable." Here a TRAX train passes the golf course as it approaches the Salt Lake International Airport as it in Salt Lake City Tuesday January 17, 2017.