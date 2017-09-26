“ We listen to a lot of nominees before this committee — a lot of them are very well qualified certainly,” said Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the panel. “Gov. Huntsman is one of those individuals who is very well qualified. But few have answered the questions with the clarity that he did, and his commitment to carry out the type of strength for our values in our relationship with Russia. So I am enthusiastically supporting this nominee and hoping we can get him to Moscow as soon as possible.”