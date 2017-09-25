Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch will propose a legislative fix this morning to protect young immigrants from deportation, nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump announced he would dissolve the Obama-era DACA program.
The news conference, which starts at 11 a.m. MT and includes Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and James Lankford, will be live-streamed.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to legally obtain work permits and attend school.
In early September, Hatch called the president and urged him not to end it, fearing it would put DACA participants “in an extremely difficult place.”
“I agree with the president — we need tougher enforcement of our immigration laws, but we also need a real, permanent solution that recognizes the positive impact Dreamers have in our communities,” the Republican senator said after the administration’s announcement to phase out the program over the next six months.
Hatch was an original sponsor of the Dream Act in 2001, which did not pass but would have allowed undocumented students to pursue an education. He supports Congress drafting a replacement for DACA that would create “a path forward for our Dreamer population.”
