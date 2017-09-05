Utah leaders reacted with concern and hope for a legislative solution to President Donald Trump’s decision to phase out an Obama-era program aimed at protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
The administration decision, announced Tuesday, would affect an estimated 10,500 Utah residents.
“This policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens,” said U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, allows undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to legally obtain work permits and attend school.
Sen. Orrin Hatch called the president last week and urged him not to dissolve the program, fearing it would put DACA participants “in an extremely difficult place.”
“I agree with the president — we need tougher enforcement of our immigration laws, but we also need a real, permanent solution that recognizes the positive impact Dreamers have in our communities,” the Republican senator said after the administration’s announcement Tuesday.
Hatch was an original sponsor of the Dream Act in 2001, which did not pass but would have allowed undocumented students to pursue an education. He supports Congress drafting a replacement for DACA that would create “a path forward for our Dreamer population.”
Trump’s decision, which the president cast as “an orderly transition and wind-down,” phases out the program over six months with the intention of providing “a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.” The Department of Homeland Security will no longer accept new applications for work permits under DACA, where recipients must reapply for the program every two years (with a background check and a fee).
All existing permits will be honored until they expire and those that end before March 5, 2018, can be renewed if done before Oct. 5. Applications already submitted “will be processed,” Trump added in a 900-word statement.
His announcement came on the arbitrary deadline given by Republican attorneys general from 10 states, who sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June, threatening a lawsuit if Trump didn’t announce plans to phase out DACA by Tuesday. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes was not among them, though he released a comment Monday saying Trump “has every right” to dissolve the program implemented in 2012 by President Barack Obama through an executive order.
“It is unconscionable to deport a young person who came to this country as a child or even infant without any choice of their own,” Reyes said. “… Rather than deporting those in whom America has already invested many resources, I urge Congress to pass legislation that provides a workable path forward so these young people can prove their ongoing commitment to this country and benefit all of us with their talents and skills.”
DACA has granted permission to 800,000 immigrants to stay in the United States for work or school; more than 10,500 of those individuals were approved in Utah, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Roughly 80 percent of the recipients in the state were born in Mexico before coming to the United States as kids.
Trump said he does “not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents.” He also pledged that the administration’s enforcement priorities — which have included tougher policies targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes — won’t expand to those in the DACA program “unless they are criminals, are involved in criminal activity or are members of a gang.”
Utah’s Rep. Chris Stewart and Sen. Mike Lee both view DACA as an overreach of federal power.
Stewart supports two current bills — the BRIDGE Act and the Encourage New Legalized Immigrants to Start Training Act — that would offer temporary relief from deportation with “provisional protected presence” and work permits. The requirements for approval are nearly identical to what exists in current law.
“While well-intentioned, the way the Obama administration went about enacting DACA was unconstitutional,” the Republican congressman said. “Authority to alter immigration law clearly only lies within the purview of Congress. Nonetheless, I believe that we must protect those individuals who came to this country as children.”
Lee, too, looks to find “a balance between compassion and deterring future illegal immigration.”
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had pushed for an extension of the program while detractors suggest immigrants exploit DACA to gain legal status. In a rare post-presidency statement, Obama said Trump’s decision cast a shadow “over some of our best and brightest young people once again.”
State lawmakers and officials throughout Utah weighed in Tuesday, most expressing disappointment in the decision, some looking forward to legislative solutions. A few businesses — including the Utah-based ancestry.com, the Utah Hotel and Lodging Association and the Utah Restaurant Association — signed on to an open letter to congressional leaders asking them to preserve DACA.
Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said he was “disheartened” by the administration’s move and noted that “now the deportation clock is ticking.”