The Utah Democratic Party figures that it needs a second state convention this year, or more accurately a second session to complete the unfinished business of the first — including formally adopting the party platform.
The problem stems from the fact that nearly all delegates at the original June 17 convention scattered after they finished the time-consuming process of voting for party nominees and new leaders. Too few were left to finish work on the party platform, constitution and bylaws.
“We lost our quorum,” says Cristobal Villegas, the party’s new secretary. “We only got about halfway through the platform.”
So he sent an email to delegates this week telling them the party will hold that second convention session at noon on Sept. 9 at Timpview High School in Provo — and that they should expect it to last about 4.5 hours.
The original convention used multiple rounds of voting — each with speeches — to narrow large fields of candidates and finally select party winners. While the votes were counted by hand, the party slowly worked on the platform and considered numerous amendments proposed from the floor.
The process took hours, and many tired delegates left after voting on candidates. The platform remained unfinished, and the convention did not even have enough people to officially adjourn, Villegas said. “Now we are reconvening, and going through it one more time” — assuming that enough delegates to form a quorum attend.
The party posted online a copy of its proposed platform as it now reads. It has plenty of interesting planks that could generate that 4.5 hours of projected debate. Among them are two that already are the subject of independent ballot initiative drives — to legalize medical marijuana and create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to halt “gerrymandering.” Others include:
• “Utah Democrats support continued federal stewardship of federally owned land and oppose any and all reduction to lands designated as national monuments in the state of Utah.”
• While the platform supports abortion rights, it adds, “that pro-choice is equally capable of meaning the choice to have a child, and requires that society care for the resulting needs of a woman and her child.”
• “We advocate for a clear and accessible path to citizenship [for undocumented immigrants], the safe harbor of refugees, and refusing to break up families” through deportations.
• “Utah Democrats are committed to fighting alongside the LGBTQ community for equal rights under the law.”
• The platform rejects “that religious freedom grants any license to discriminate in government, public life, employment or housing.”
• The platform opposes “the evaluation of teachers and school capability by using standardized test scores,” and supports “the rights of parents to opt-out of standardized testing for their children.”
• “Utah Democrats consider health care a universal right.”
• “We believe in universal child care for working families and that employers should provide paid family leave.”
• It calls for “automatic voter registration of eligible voters with the issuance of state ID or driver license.”
• The platform supports “protection from predatory practices like payday lenders.”
• It opposes “any increase to sales tax on food.”
• “We strongly affirm the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists that human-caused climate change is an urgent crisis threatening our future.”
• “Utah is one of the worst states in protections for animals, and we can and must do better.”