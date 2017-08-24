It’s still possible for the five townships in the district — Copperton, Emigration Canyon, Kearns, Magna, White City — and the county for the unincorporated areas to approve a stormwater service fee that could bring in about $3.2 million next year. But a tax hike isn’t in the cards. The board had a Sept. 1 deadline to give notice for a truth-in-taxation meeting, and it isn’t scheduled to meet again this month.