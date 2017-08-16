Early unofficial returns Tuesday night in the primary election for Salt Lake City Council seats indicate that challengers to two incumbents have a lot of ground to make up, while two front-runners have emerged in the two open races.
After Salt Lake County’s count of the mail-in votes received before Tuesday’s primary, Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall had received 76 percent of the vote in District 5, and James Rogers had 78 percent in District 1, though their challengers in the November general election were far from decided.
Third-time candidate Phil Carroll (33 percent) and attorney Chris Wharton (32 percent) had fairly evenly split about two-thirds of the vote in Salt Lake City’s District 3 race, with Laura Cushman (20 percent) trailing Wharton by nearly 500 votes.
Public defender Amy Fowler captured 41 percent of the vote in a crowded District 7 field, while Abe Smith — choice of outgoing Councilwoman Lisa Adams — was second with 23 percent. Ben Haynes was third, at 11 percent.
In District 1, David Atkin narrowly led Arnold Jones, 12 percent to 10 percent, for the right the take on Rogers. Meanwhile, Noah Rosenberg (8 percent) had a 10-vote lead over George Chapman (8 percent) in their bids to challenge Mendenhall. Carol Goode-Rogozinski had 6 percent of the vote and was 55 votes behind Rosenberg.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.