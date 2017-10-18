Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal child-pornography charges on November 27 in Michigan. Prosecutors have recommended that he be given a prison sentence of between 22 and 27 years. Nassar still faces 22 state charges in Michigan over allegations that he sexually assaulting children, and convictions in those cases could result in a life sentence. His actions also are the subject of a class-action lawsuit filed by his alleged victims against both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State , where Nassar worked for a number of years. It's unclear whether Maroney is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.