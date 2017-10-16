Me too.
They were two simple words that became a powerful movement over the weekend, as women and some men across the country — and throughout Utah — shared their stories of sexual harassment or assault on Twitter and Facebook.
The social media movement was sparked Sunday by actress Alyssa Milano, who took to Twitter with an idea suggested by a friend.
“If all women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too,’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem,” the actress wrote.
If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
The response was massive.
Within hours, tweets with the words “Me too” began appearing in droves, and quickly started trending on Twitter and Facebook. By Monday morning, the hashtag #metoo was the top trending phrase on Twitter in Salt Lake City.
On social media, some Utahns wrote simply, “Me too.” Others wrote #metoo, but added: “I don’t ever want to talk about it.”
Still others shared their specific stories of sexual harassment or assault. One woman was 18. Another was assaulted as a child. Another woman recounted how just two days ago, two men pulled up next to her car in downtown Salt Lake City and yelled vulgarities at her.
There was that time in junior high. High school. At her job. In a basement. On the street.
And the response from many? You are not alone. It happened to me, too.
The actress’s tweet-turned-social-media-movement has done what it intended: it showed how commonplace sexual assault and harassment are.
Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA), said Monday that the impromptu movement has been empowering to survivors of sexual abuse.
“A lot of times,” Bitton said, “just disclosing that you have experienced violence, that can be a healing moment in and of itself.”
UCASA has heard from service providers across the state who have said they’ve seen an increase in a request for services Monday — likely because of the massive social media compaign.
It’s a success any time someone reaches out, Bitton said, though he recognizes the posts can be “triggering” or traumatic for sexual assault surviviors, as well.
Bitton said people often think of sexual assault survivors as broken, sad or hurt. But in working with those survivors, he’s found they are strong and resilient.
“To see them leading the charge out there with this campaign, empowering survivors, and saying this happened to me too — it’s very inspirational,” he said.
Anyone in need of resources can call Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100 or visits UCASA’s website for more information about services in your area.
This story will be updated.