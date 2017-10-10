Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Glenn Close and other celebrities are speaking out about high-powered film producer Harvey Weinstein following an explosive New York Times report that detailed sexual harassment allegations spanning decades from actresses and female employees.
Here is a roundup of reactions from some of Hollywood’s most prominent figures, who have expressed shock and dismay at the claims against Weinstein. Others have praised actress Ashley Judd, who spoke to the New York Times, and other women who have come forward with their own stories.
Jennifer Lawrence
The actress, who won an Academy Award for her performance in the 2012 Weinstein Company film “Silver Linings Playbook,” said in a statement to People that she “was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior.”
“I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations,” she continued. “This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”
She also thanked women speaking out against the film executive “for their bravery to come forward.”
Jessica Chastain
The actress has posted a series of tweets in response to the New York Times report and has shared the remarks of other actresses, including Kate Winslet and Lena Dunham. She posted her most pointed comment on Monday, writing that she “was warned from the beginning.”
“To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again,” she added.
George Clooney
“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” Clooney told The Daily Beast. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible.” The actor credited Weinstein with giving him his first big break as an actor — in “From Dusk Till Dawn” — and as a director in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”
“We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments,” Clooney added. “But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior-ever.”
Clooney, who spoke at length with reporter Marlow Stern, also referenced statements by other Hollywood actors, who say they were unaware of the claims against Weinstein.
“I’ve seen a lot of people, from Meryl [Streep] to Judi Dench, come out and say “holy sh-,” and I think that that’s been the reaction by a lot of people in Hollywood. I don’t think that people were looking the other way; I think that people weren’t looking, because in some ways, a lecherous guy with money picking up younger girls is unfortunately not a news story in our society.”
Meryl Streep
On Monday, the Academy Award winner released a statement to the Huffington Post, calling Weinstein’s reported behavior “inexcusable” and praising as heroes “the intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse.”
While some in Hollywood have characterized Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct as an open secret, Streep said she was unaware of the claims against him. She said the producer was “exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”
“I didn’t know about these other offenses,” she added. “I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.”
Glenn Close
The actress said in a statement to the New York Times that “for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad.”
“I’m angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the ‘casting couch’ phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job,” she added.
Judi Dench
The actress, who won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Elizabeth in the Weinstein-produced “Shakespeare in Love,” said in a statement to Newsweek that despite her collaborative history with Weinstein, who she noted “has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years,” she was unaware of the “horrifying” claims against him.
“I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out,” she said.
Kate Winslet
Winslet, who won an Academy Award for her performance in the 2008 film “The Reader,” which was distributed by the Weinstein Company, issued a statement to Variety on Monday.
“The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear,” Winslet said.
Susan Sarandon
In a tweet Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress praised Judd and other women for talking about their experiences.
Julianne Moore
The Oscar winner thanked Judd, actress Rose McGowan and others for sharing their stories and tweeted that “coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so.”
Rose McGowan
The actress, who was named in the Times report as one of at least eight women who had reached a settlement with Weinstein, encouraged women to “fight on” in a tweet last week after the Times published its story. “And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies.” She has since called on the Weinstein Company’s entire board of directors to resign. On Sunday, she tweeted a photo of herself, writing, “This is the girl that was hurt by a monster. This is who you are shaming with your silence.”
Patricia Arquette
The Oscar winner and activist praised Judd and McGowan for coming forward.
Amber Tamblyn
The actress, who recently penned a New York Times opinion piece condemning those who doubt women alleging harassment, abuse or sexual assault, offered Judd her support.
America Ferrera
Tamblyn’s “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-star echoed her sentiments.
Lena Dunham
The “Girls” creator called Judd “a hero,” writing, in a Twitter thread, that “Men like Weinstein threaten what you hold dear- your safety, financial freedom and yes- career.”
On Monday, the New York Times published an op-ed by Dunham, who urged men to speak out about sexual harassment,
“Abuse, threats and coercion have been the norm for so many women trying to do business or make art. Mr. Weinstein may be the most powerful man in Hollywood to be revealed as a predator, but he’s certainly not the only one who has been allowed to run wild,” she wrote. “His behavior, silently co-signed for decades by employees and collaborators, is a microcosm of what has been happening in Hollywood since always and of what workplace harassment looks like for women everywhere.”
Mark Ruffalo
The actor called Weinstein’s alleged misconduct “a disgusting abuse of power.”
Kevin Smith
The actor-director tweeted that Weinstein had “financed the first 14 years” of his career, which included “Clerks,” “Chasing Amy” and other films. “It makes me feel ashamed,” he wrote.
John Oliver
Amid criticism that late-night shows have largely ignored the allegations against Weinstein, the “Last Week Tonight” host addressed the claims directly. Oliver took aim at Weinstein’s statement to the Times in which the producer noted that he “came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”
“That was the culture back then.” Weinstein said, adding that he had “since learned it’s not an excuse in the office — or out of it.”
“Yeah, you’re right. Your excuse isn’t an excuse,” Oliver fired back. “In fact, it isn’t even as excuse for that behavior in the ’60s.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The “Hamilton” creator tweeted that he is “as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.”