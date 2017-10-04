FILE - In this July 30, 2017 file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks during a news conference near Gold Butte National Monument in Bunkerville, Nev. Zinke appears to be carving out an exception for his home state from the Trump administration’s agenda to open more public lands to natural resources development. Zinke wants to curb mining in Montana outside Yellowstone National Park. He’s also recommending Trump create a new national monument on 130,000-acres of forest land in northwest Montana while shrinking monuments in several other states. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) /Las Vegas Sun via AP)