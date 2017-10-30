(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting bugs will be on display this weekend at t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting bugs will be on display this weekend at t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rickart, Ph. D., Curator of Vertebrates Zoology at the Natural History M... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rickart, Ph. D., Curator of Vertebrates Zoology at the Natural History M... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rickart, Ph. D., Curator of Vertebrates Zoology at the Natural History M... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Processed muskrats including an albino specimen, are held in an temperature a... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Numerous field mice specimens are held in temperature and humidity regulated ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Invertebrates Collections Manager Christy Bills, overlooks the collections of... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The unique features of a Peanut Head bug are explained by Invertebrates Colle... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Invertebrates Collections Manager Christy Bills, pulls out specimens from the... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) A Blue Morpho butterfly makes up part of the "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "Oh Wow!" drawer of interesting bugs will be on display this weekend at t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tim Lee, Senior Exhibit Designer for the Natural History Museum of Utah at th... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center is officially intr... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kimberly Labertew, center, and Kathy DeDemple, at right, both of Park City, t... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center is officially intr... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tim and Nikki Smith of England, work together to solve a new interactive game... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center is officially intr... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center is officially intr...
