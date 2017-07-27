Utah retailers bummed out — to say the least — as massive outdoors trade show makes final SLC run

Patrick Keller, marketing director for the Bluffdale portable power and lighting company Goal Zero, agreed.

"We think the name of Utah has been tarnished a bit in that endeavor, … especially from out of state.

"As a Utah company, we're really proud of Utah," Keller said. "It's extremely important to protect public lands, [and] we acknowledge Utah is not perfect in that capacity. … [But] we're not agreeing to the villainous [reputation] we've been given."

Ties between outdoor industry leaders and Utah political figures frayed in January, as Utah's governor, legislature and congressional delegation sought to have Bears Ears National Monument rescinded. President Obama in December designated the 1.35-million acre monument in San Juan County to protect ancient Puebloan ruins, popular hiking and climbing routes, and habitats for native plants and animals in areas considered sacred by multiple tribes in the Four Corners region.

Utah leaders appealed to President Trump to eliminate or shrink the monument, and he has ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review Bears Ears and 26 other national monuments for "abuses" of the Antiquities Act, which enables presidents to designate monuments.

Amid the pushback against Bears Ears National Monument and other public lands disputes in Utah, multiple outdoor gear makers to threaten to boycott future Outdoor Retailer shows in the state unless local lawmakers changed their policy goals. One day after outdoor-clothing giant Patagonia spearheaded the boycott in February, the Utah Senate approved resolution seeking a reduction of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

During a February conference call, which was recorded and later obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, Gov. Gary Herbert accused outdoor industry leaders of issuing an ultimatum and said, "We're going to have to part ways." Show planners said they would leave Salt Lake City, and Herbert's spokesman accused them of "gross ingratitude."

"I think both sides came to the table thinking they had a better hand than they did," said Blue Ice climbing gear's Charlie Boas, chair of the Utah Democrats' Outdoor Caucus. "Sometimes things have to break. It's bad for Utah, but as an advocacy-minded outdoors person, it seemed inevitable."

Bill Belcourt, who opened Blue Ice's U.S. office in Salt Lake City in part because of Outdoor Retailer, characterized Herbert's approach to the industry as scorched-earth and said local businesses have been smeared for the sake of partisan performance.

"I think the monuments in the end won't go away. So what was this all for?" Belcourt asked. "No one ended up getting anything in the end. It's polarized Utah: You're either for or against the outdoor industry. Listening to the rhetoric from the governor's office, the comments on articles about this, it says, 'Good riddance to the outdoor industry.' And I'm like, 'Hey, I live here, too.' I'm feeling like a bit of an outcast. Is it good riddance to all of us that make our living in the outdoor industry? To say to the outdoor industry, 'How dare you have an opinion on the state of Utah?' is ignoring that a good share of the industry is in Utah. That sort of parochialism, I don't expect that attitude from the governor."

He said he thinks a better solution could have been reached.

"These issues came up with Gov. [Mike] Leavitt, and he managed to negotiate this well enough to keep the show here, and keep both sides working together," Belcourt said. "It seems like Herbert blew it. … If anybody has the obligation to bring all sides together, it's the governor. I was expecting him to be able to work it out with the industry. I think the industry was just wanting him to soften his position."