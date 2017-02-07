Patagonia drops out of Outdoor Retailer due to Utah officials’ opposition to Bears Ears

Patagonia's statement came one day after show organizers announced they are opening the door to proposals from potential host cities after holding the enormous, twice-yearly gear show and convention for two decades in Salt Lake City.

The search for a host city follows complaints by some in the outdoor industry — including Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and Peter Metcalf, founder of Utah-based Black Diamond — that political leaders in Utah are hostile to the public lands that the rec businesses depend on.

Organizers specifically cited last week's resolution on Bears Ears as well as a rules change proposed in Congress by Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, to alter how federal lands are valued and make them easier to sell, and other efforts to have federal lands turned over to the state.

"We've heard member discontent as well as comments from Utah's [political] delegations and efforts on public-land policy that are out of alignment with what our industry stands for," said Amy Roberts, executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association, which has close ties to the show and encouraged the show's owner, Emerald Expositions, to seek a range of potential host cities.

"The overriding theme," Roberts said, "is a disagreement over keeping public lands public, and we really see that as a foundational issue for our industry."

Show organizers have stressed that they have not decided to leave Salt Lake City but are opening up the floor to proposals as they reconfigure the show's timing to better accommodate shifting product launch schedules in the outdoors market.