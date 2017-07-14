Quantcast
Judge rules troubled County Recorder Gary Ott’s family, not his aide, will serve as his legal guardian, at least temporarily

Third District Court Judge Bruce Lubeck affirmed Friday that Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott's family will be his temporary guardian as the court continues weighing who will permanently oversee his care and finances.

An independent attorney at the hearing said Ott's secretary and former caregiver, Karmen Sanone, has controlled Ott's finances since 2014.

Sanone objected to an emergency court order granting custody of the man, who numerous documents show is suffering from mental health problems, to his siblings. Ott is hospitalized and didn't attend the hearing.

Lubeck ruled the family and Sanone should try to settle the matter outside court. Chief Deputy Recorder Julie Dole, who has effectively run the recorder's office in Ott's place, attended the hearing.

Lubeck issued the order despite Sanone's attorney presenting the court with a 2-year-old document she said established her as Ott's guardian. The court will eventually determine whether Ott was capable of making such a decision at the time.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

 

