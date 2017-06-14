Embattled Salt Lake County recorder is at risk of losing his home

Houses in default typically are sold at auction, with the lender taking proceeds to satisfy the loan. County records show the property is the only home Ott owns in the county.

Ott's long-time friend and current aide Karmen Sanone said the matter would be straightened out quickly.

"Gary just found out about the notice of default today," Sanone said. "We have a meeting set up with the parties tomorrow to straighten it out."

Ott is under pressure from public officials who say it's time for him to step aside amid his absence from office. Ott's chief deputy, Julie Dole, is effectively acting in his place. Dole has said Ott has always had a hands-off style and chooses to delegate responsibilities to his employees.

The notice of default, a mailbox that's open and bursting with mail and a notice from Salt Lake City utilities posted at Ott's front door notifying him that his water had been shut off Monday for lack of payment call into question whether Ott lives at his Salt Lake City home at all.

The city utilities office said residents receive notice of disruption of service after their unpaid bills exceed $75. No one answered knocks at the door Wednesday, though a banged up blue sedan was parked in the driveway.

Recorder employees say Ott rarely visits the office in Salt Lake City.

Ott is also likely suffering from mental health issues that have rendered him unable to perform his public duties.

Sanone told police in September that Ott has dementia, according to a police report following a welfare check on Ott at Sanone's Weber County home. Officers took Ott to the hospital after deeming he was a risk to himself.

When authorities got in contact with Sanone, she told a sheriff's deputy "that [Ott] does have dementia," according to police reports from the Sept. 2, incident.

Sanone on Wednesday said she should have been more specific with the deputy because dementia "is a broad term."

"If you talk about dementia as Alzheimer's then, no, it's not Alzheimer's," she said. "If you're talking about broad dementia where he may have trouble articulating, then maybe" he has that, she said.

Records also show North Ogden police checked on Ott at a grocery store last month, where an employee said an elderly man — later determined to be Ott — was confused and didn't know where he was. The officer dropped Ott off at Sanone's house.

Ott hasn't responded to multiple calls for comment to a number associated with him, and Sanone said he wasn't available Wednesday. Sanone has said she is acting as a spokeswoman for Ott, and this week she told county Republicans Ott was willing to consider terms for his early retirement, though his term runs through 2020.