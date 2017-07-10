Polygamous church leader Lyle Jeffs appears in Utah courtroom after nearly a year on the run

Lyle Jeffs, the former bishop of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who was apprehended after almost a year on the run, pleaded not guilty Monday in federal court to the latest indictment against him.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brooke Wells ordered Jeffs, 57, to remain in jail pending trial.

Wells scheduled that trial for Sept. 18, though Jeffs' lawyer, Kathryn Nester, said she would ask for more time to prepare.

Jeffs wore an orange and white striped Tooele County jail jumpsuit and shackles. He was thinner than during his court appearances in winter and spring of 2016, and he had far fewer supporters in the gallery.