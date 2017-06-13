After a year on the lam, FBI hopes Lyle Jeffs lacks standing within a polygamous church to keep hiding

"We are actively utilizing investigative techniques to find Mr. Jeffs," said Eric Barnhart, the special agent in charge at the FBI's Salt Lake City field office.

In an interview Wednesday, Barnhart acknowledged those techniques include seeking the people with whom Lyle Jeffs might be traveling and watching locations associated with the FLDS.

But Barnhart also said the FBI hopes Lyle Jeffs' reduced role with the FLDS might work against him. Communications intercepted from Warren Jeffs at a Texas prison indicate the church president removed his brother as bishop shortly after he absconded.

"He may have a much smaller network," Barnhart said. "Places of hiding may not be available to him that were available to his brother."

Warren Jeffs was on the FBI's list of most wanted fugitives from May 2006 until his capture at a traffic stop near Las Vegas that August. Even with a diminished network, Lyle Jeffs and any supporters may use some of the same tradecraft used to hide Warren Jeffs, Barnhart said.

That could include wearing disguises, moving from hiding spot to hiding spot, circumventing cellphone tracking by using prepaid phones and calling from multiple locations, and frequently changing vehicles.

There also is a reward of up to $50,000. Barnhart said tips have dwindled since the reward was offered in August.

Lyle Jeffs was the bishop of the FLDS' traditional home in Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz., collectively called Short Creek, and the man running the day-to-day operations of the sect when he and 10 other FLDS members were arrested in February 2016. All 11 had been indicted on two felony counts — attempt to defraud the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and attempt to launder money.

Federal prosecutors allege Lyle Jeffs and the co-defendants defrauded what is commonly called the food stamp program by ordering FLDS members to give food purchased through the program to the church or by converting those benefits to cash. Prosecutors and the FBI said the fraud totaled $12 million.

Over objections from prosecutors and the FBI, U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart released Lyle Jeffs to house arrest in Salt Lake County pending trial. There is a federal warrant for his arrest.

Since he absconded, Lyle Jeffs' co-defendants have settled their cases. Two defendants pleaded guilty to one felony. Eight others, including Dutson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. None received jail time, supervision or was ordered to pay restitution.

The lead prosecutor on those cases, Robert Lund, has said no such offer will be made to Lyle Jeffs.

None of that has diminished the FBI's desire to find Lyle Jeffs, Barnhart said.

"We don't consider him just a run-of-the-mill white-collar-crime fraudster," he said, "because his control over this organization was much greater than we see in other white-collar-crime suspects."