Family seeking answers after 6-year-old dies of E. coli in southern Utah

The girl who died Friday from E. coli lived in the same Hildale housing complex as another child who contracted the bacteria and died days earlier, a grandmother said Monday.

Gabriella Addison Fullerton, 6, died about 6:30 a.m. Friday at Primary Children's Hospital, said her paternal grandmother, Diane Banks.

Banks said the E. coli caused kidney failure in Gabriella. The grandmother said she watched as doctors and nurses worked to try to save her.

"They couldn't do anything," Banks said.

Banks said Gabriella's mother contracted E. coli, too, and was not allowed to be with her daughter in her final two days. The mother, Linda Fullerton, has recovered and was planning Gabriella's funeral on Monday, Banks said.