2 children dead in apparent E. coli outbreak in Hildale

Health » Two children have died recently; efforts focusing on contaminated food, animal exposure.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak in Hildale after the deaths of at least two children in the past couple of weeks.

The two children, both of Hildale, were at a hospital when they died, Deputy Marshal Daniel Musser said, but others in the town may have been exposed.

David Heaton, of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, confirmed Saturday that his organization is investigating the outbreak, though the exact number of cases was not available.

"All the water testing we've done in Hildale has been clean," Heaton said, "so we're focusing all our efforts on contaminated food or exposure to animals."