Navajo candidate drops bid for Hatch’s seat, says his campaign lacks the money to challenge ‘an established politician’

With more than a year until the 2018 election, Navajo candidate James Singer has abandoned his Democratic bid for Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat.

"Although the campaign has been met with excitement and staffed with amazing volunteers who believe in a vision for a better future," he wrote on Facebook last week, "we would fall very short when it comes to raising the millions of dollars needed to challenge an established politician like Orrin Hatch. That is the reality of the situation."

Hatch, who appears poised to seek an eighth term, had $3.5 million in his campaign account at last report.