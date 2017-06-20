Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Navajo candidate drops bid for Hatch’s seat, says his campaign lacks the money to challenge ‘an established politician’

By connect
First Published      Updated 39 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

With more than a year until the 2018 election, Navajo candidate James Singer has abandoned his Democratic bid for Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat.

"Although the campaign has been met with excitement and staffed with amazing volunteers who believe in a vision for a better future," he wrote on Facebook last week, "we would fall very short when it comes to raising the millions of dollars needed to challenge an established politician like Orrin Hatch. That is the reality of the situation."

Hatch, who appears poised to seek an eighth term, had $3.5 million in his campaign account at last report.

Singer, an adjunct professor at Westminster College and Salt Lake Community College, launched his campaign in mid-April to represent minority voices. He also denounced Utah's all-Republican delegation for losing touch with constituents, particularly in their calls to rescind Bears Ears National Monument.

In leaving the race, Singer threw his support to Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, saying she is "leaps and bounds ahead when it comes to experience and getting important work done in a hostile political climate."

He also said a future race for a local government position might be "better suited for me and my team."

ctanner@sltrib.com

Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()