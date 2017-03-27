Quantcast
Become a Member
Become a Member

Jenny Wilson vs. Orrin Hatch in 2018? Salt Lake County councilwoman considering U.S. Senate bid

By connect
First Published      Updated 55 minutes ago
Washington • Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson said Monday she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in 2018, arguing that Utahns need a Democrat representing them in Washington to work across the aisle and adding that Sen. Orrin Hatch is no longer capable of bipartisanship efforts.

Hatch, Wilson said, used to be able to find common ground to solve American concerns but those days are "long past."

"Unfortunately, the Orrin Hatch of late is one of the greatest offenders," she added. "It's time for the return of respect and cooperation across party lines."

Wilson has formed an exploratory committee, which allows her to raise funds to consider a bid for the Senate under federal law.

Hatch, 83, and the longest serving Republican in Senate history, has said he will run for an eighth term, though his office later said the final decision has not been made. Several Republicans have been touted as possible contenders as well, including former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, World Trade Center of Utah CEO Derek Miller and Sutherland Institute President Boyd Matheson, a former aide to Sen. Mike Lee.

Wilson is, so far, the first prominent Utah Democrat to announce intentions to run.

"I'm taking a hard look at this race as I strongly believe it's time to reset the clock and send new leadership to the Senate from Utah," she said in a statement. "This startling era brought about by the Trump administration requires someone who will demand civility and respect the foundational principles of our federal government. I no longer believe that is Orrin Hatch."

Utah's federal delegation has been all Republican since then-Rep. Jim Matheson decided not to seek re-election in 2014.

Utah has not had a Democratic U.S. Senator since 1977, when three-term Sen. Frank Moss left office after his defeat by Hatch.

Wilson is serving her second, six-year term on the Salt Lake County Council after winning re-election in 2014.

She is a former chief of staff to the late Rep. Bill Orton. Her father is former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, who unsuccessfully ran against Hatch in 1982.

tburr@sltrib.com

 

