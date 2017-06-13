Police discussed potential of dementia with Ott’s aide last year

Sanone has said that while Ott has faced health problems, mental illness is not one of them. Sanone has declined to elaborate on what his health issues are, but he said Tuesday that Ott has "a condition where he has a difficult time articulating what he's trying to say, and people often mistake that for confusion."

After police encountered an "extremely disoriented" Ott in Sanone's front yard on Sept. 2, a deputy wrote in a Weber County Sheriff's Office report that Sanone "explained that [Ott] does have dementia."

The officer was dispatched to Sanone's Weber County home about 2 p.m., after Ott's daughter Krystal Bates requested a welfare check because she thought he may be "possibly having a mental issue," the report says.

The officer found Ott in the front yard of the home and noted that Ott was unable to provide police with his birth date.

The officer wrote that "[Ott] explained that he lives at the home with his significant other," though the county recorder and his assistants have maintained that he lives in Salt Lake County, as required by law for him to retain his elected position. Though Sanone has been described as Ott's girlfriend in the past, she denied the characterization last week and said the two have instead had a "long-term friendship."

Ott was unable to tell the deputy Sanone's last name, where she was, or provide contact information for her, but he said he'd lived with Sanone for a "very long time."

Ott described Sanone as "a big mean lady," the report says, adding that he didn't want her to know about the incident because he was "very scared" of her.

Ott "stated that if [Sanone] came home, we would all be in danger," the officer wrote, but Ott couldn't explain why he felt that way, the report says.

The report says Ott told the officer that he had "things" inside of his head and that sometimes they moved to his back as well. Ott said he was on several medications but was unable to tell the officer where they were in the home, and he added that he hadn't taken them that day.

Ott "advised that he may have dementia but was unable to elaborate any further," the police report said.

The officer persuaded Ott to allow medical personnel to evaluate him in the house, and Ott agreed to go to McKay-Dee Hospital by ambulance after the officer determined that the county recorder was "a harm to himself given his condition" and should not be left alone.

The officer got Sanone's full name from a piece of mail in the home, and dispatchers connected the deputy with her.

Sanone told the officer she had left the home at noon and hadn't noticed Ott acting strangely, the report says, but she "explained that [Ott] does have dementia."

Sanone said Tuesday that the officer asked whether Ott had dementia, and she "didn't correct him." The officer told her that Ott knew where he was, "looked in good health and was taking care of himself, but he was angry," Sanone said.

Sanone said she remembers the officer saying Ott was angry and asking whether the two had been in a fight. She said there have been "at least two, if not more, investigations" of alleged abuse between her and Ott since the September incident, but they have yielded no findings of abuse.