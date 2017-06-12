Embattled Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott in talks for early retirement, says aide

Sanone said the software is under development and may be completed within two to four months. She indicated if the Salt Lake County Council would fund the software, along with other unspecified benefits for Ott, he would consider retiring.

"The reason for brokering the deal is to get a good retirement deal for him," Sanone said, "but to also make sure [the software] is funded."

Parkinson confirmed he spoke with Sanone on Monday morning but declined to discuss the contents of the call.

Other County Council members declined to comment.

Sanone said Parkinson asked whether Ott would retire before the end of this year.

"If the conditions were right, I'd think about" leaving early, Ott told Parkinson, according to Sanone.

Ott is under pressure to leave office after his ability to run the operation has been under scrutiny for more than a year. Ott was found in early 2016 on the highway in freezing temperatures in Tooele County and police officers who rescued him said he was incoherent. Ott later that year struggled to answer basic questions from Salt Lake County Council members.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and members of the council called for Ott's resignation last week.

Sanone said Parkinson was to check with the County Council to see whether there was interest in his early retirement.

This story will be updated.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson