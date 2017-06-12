Embattled Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott in talks for early retirement, says aide

Gary Ott, the embattled Salt Lake County recorder whose mental cognition has apparently declined in recent years, is in tentative talks to retire early from his elected post.
Ott's aide and longtime friend Karmen Sanone told The Salt Lake Tribune that the recorder has offered to discuss terms of his retirement before the end of his elected term, which runs through 2020.
Ott made the offer to Salt Lake County Republican Chairman Jake Parkinson on Monday morning, Sanone said.
"Gary basically said once [new office software] is in place, that's the last of the things I created and I'm looking at retiring at the end of the year," Sanone said of the conversation, which she added was tentative.