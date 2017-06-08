Accused of sexual misconduct, former Utah Democratic Party leadership candidate says he’s ‘not perfect,’ but ‘conspiracy’ led him to drop out of race, party

"I may have said to somebody, 'You look sexy,' but I probably didn't mean it in a malicious or —" Miller broke off, before continuing: "I could see somebody that had low self-esteem who asked 'How do I look?' and I said 'Well, you look sexy.' "

Without consent, the women wrote, Miller kissed, grabbed, touched and made inappropriate comments to women, and he twice pulled down his pants to show his Mormon undergarments when he was active in the religion.

The lone allegation Miller doesn't dispute is that he invited a woman to a professional coffee meeting and later asked her out, though he takes issue with details of her account.

Attorney Dan Spencer said on behalf of the seven women who signed the letter that Miller's departure from the race was welcome news to his clients.

"They weren't originally signing up to have this be a big public spectacle, and so having it resolved in this way, I think, is a relief for all concerned," he said.

Spencer said he's aware of three other women who made confidential reports to the party's judiciary committee about Miller's actions. His clients hoped the party would complete its review of the allegations, he said.

Miller said he doesn't know what was discussed in a closed-door meeting of the party's judiciary committee on Wednesday and that he's unsure whether that body has power over him now that he identifies as unaffiliated. Party Chairman Peter Corroon didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Miller had previously characterized the accusations as dirty politics that he implied were orchestrated by supporters of Nadia Bowman — a rival candidate for the party leadership, who has denied involvement.

Bowman said Thursday that she was caught off guard by Miller's announcement and said she hopes the committee will at least issue a public statement about its findings.

"I think it's bigger than the Democratic Party," she said. "I think it speaks to this culture that we live in, where every woman has had at least one experience where they've felt harassed or uncomfortable or unsafe and been hesitant to come forward because of backlash."

Before Thursday's Facebook post, Miller had vowed to stay in the race despite acknowledging that the allegations and unrelated criticisms might make it difficult for him to serve as chairman.

At a party forum Wednesday — even as up to half the audience stood and turned its back to him when he spoke — Miller said he would stick around to make his five-minute candidate speech at the June 17 Democratic state convention.

Miller said a Facebook post from a friend involved with the party led him to reconsider later that night.

"I thought, you know, regardless of how I may feel personally about the attack on my character and everything else, that it was just time to do it, to pull the plug, [and] hopefully, somehow, that the party will be salvaged and be able to move forward," he said.